Catherine O'Hara's Best Movie Performance Is In This Absurd Mockumentary

In the spring of 2019, New York Magazine writer E. Alex Jung was lucky enough to sit down with Catherine O'Hara for an in-depth interview for Vulture. As the two discussed her decades-long career, O'Hara shared a fascinating revelation about her "character type," so to speak. "I think there's a bit of the sameness in a lot of the characters I do. I think there's a lot of ... insecure delusional," she shared. "And I say this a lot, but I love playing people who have no real sense of the impression they're making on anyone else."

O'Hara undersold herself dramatically here, and that fact is even clearer in the wake of the news that the Canadian actress passed away on January 30, 2026. Between "Beetlejuice," "Home Alone," "Schitt's Creek," and "The Studio," O'Hara was a rare talent whose career spanned generations ... but younger people who might only know her from those last two projects need to queue up "Best in Show," a beloved mockumentary which features O'Hara's all-time best performance.

To be honest, it was a tough call to declare O'Hara's performance as Cookie Fleck in this mockumentary about a dog show her "best," because all of her turns in Christopher Guest's largely improvised films are incredible. Her role as travel agent and amateur actor Sheila Albertson in "Waiting for Guffman" is extraordinarily funny, especially when she gets to play drunk. As Marilyn Hack in "For Your Consideration," a woman who's absolutely desperate for an Academy Award, O'Hara delivers a performance that's as heartbreaking as it is hilarious. That's not what I'm here to talk about, though. I'm here to talk about O'Hara's character in "Best in Show," whom you might know as ... Cookie? Cookie Guggleman?!