Catherine O'Hara, Comedy Legend And Star Of Home Alone And Schitt's Creek, Has Died At 71

Comedy legend Catherine O'Hara, whose brilliance stretched from her uproarious work on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV to her Primetime Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek," has died at the age of 71. Variety has confirmed that she passed away at her home in Los Angeles "following a brief illness."

O'Hara, of course, was one of the most gifted and admired comedic performers of the last half century, influencing countless artists as she slipped in and out of disparate characters with stunning ease. She was also one of the all-time great movie moms via her unforgettable portrayal of Kate McCallister in "Home Alone."