A '70s Brian De Palma Thriller May Have Inspired One Of The Best Anime Villains Ever

Brian De Palma is most known for his Hitchcockian erotic thrillers, but he's not a one-trick filmmaker. In his long career reaching back to the New Hollywood era, De Palma has directed horror ("Carrie"), action-heavy crowd pleasers ("The Untouchables" and "Mission: Impossible"), and one movie that almost defies categorization: 1974's "Phantom of the Paradise."

It's a riff on "Phantom of the Opera," down to the title, as well as a horror picture, a black comedy, a satire of the music industry, and a rock opera. In "Phantom," songwriter Winslow Leach (William Finley) is suckered by sinister music producer Swan (Paul Williams, who spoke about "Phantom" with /Film here). After a string of tragedies leave Winslow destitute and disfigured, he adopts the new persona of the Phantom, clad in a black cape and cloak with a silver bird helmet. Winslow, initially out for revenge on Swan, becomes infatuated with young singer Phoenix (Jessica Harper) and saves her from Swan's talons.

Though not a success in its day, "Phantom of the Paradise" has become a cult classic with loyal fans (including /Film's BJ Colangelo). One way its legacy lives on is in the dark fantasy manga/anime "Berserk." Guts, the Black Swordsman, is a revenge-seeking warrior who fights and slays demonic Apostles, servants of the God Hand. One of the God Hand's fingers is Femto, the demonic persona of Guts' former friend Griffith. Griffith leads mercenaries called the Band of the Hawk, and was himself called the White Hawk. The avian theme continues after his corruption, for his rebirth as Femto resembles the hatching of an egg:

Dark Horse Entertainment

As Femto, Griffith is clad in black armor with a wing-like cape and a helmet resembling a bird's beak — as well as Winslow as the Phantom of the Paradise.