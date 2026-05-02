Ever since first making a splash in 1966, "Star Trek" has become the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time, with iconic characters and a growing number of multimedia projects. While the "Star Trek" movies hold their own special legacy, the franchise has really defined itself with its numerous television shows. For a sci-fi property that's produced over a dozen series, there are pivotal stories that have come to define the overarching narrative as fans know it. Whether it's in-universe factions and elements that have since become narrative constants or landmark moments in its production, several episodes carry noteworthy importance.

For sure, many of these defining episodes are from the earliest shows in the franchise, particularly "The Original Series." But beyond the property's inaugural show, subsequent television continuations have added to their own lasting contributions to "Star Trek."

These are the 15 "Star Trek" episodes that changed the franchise forever, each leaving their own important marks on the long-running sci-fi saga.