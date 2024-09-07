Why One Star Trek Actress Left & Later Returned To The Series

When actor Denise Crosby was first auditioning for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" back in 1986, she was more interested in the role of Counselor Deanna Troi — the half-Betazoid psychiatrist on the Enterprise-D — than in chief security officer Tasha Yar. The story goes that Crosby landed the role of Troi and Marina Sirtis was cast as Tasha Yar. Show creator Gene Roddenberry, however, swapped their roles at the last minute, and both actors took to their new roles incredibly well.

Crosby projected a steely toughness as Yar, easily fitting into the new show's ensemble. Yar was even given prominent roles in the episodes "The Naked Now" and "Code of Honor." She also delivered a notorious antidrug PSA in the episode "Symbiosis" and seemed interested in the matriarchal planet seen in "Angel One." There was no reason for Yar not to continue on the series indefinitely. As such, when Yar was killed suddenly and randomly by the tar monster Armus in the episode "Skin of Evil," it came as a shock to Trekkies. One of the show's main characters was, without any heroism or ceremony, killed off halfway through a random episode.

Yar's death raised the stakes for "Next Generation" — anyone could die at any moment — but it also felt perfunctorily swift. Like the character wasn't being respected.

It turns out Crosby asked to be written out of the show. She didn't necessarily want Yar to be killed, but the actor was unhappy with the way "Next Generation" was going. She realized after a few months that she was mostly just assigned to stand in the background and support the male characters in front of her. Not content to be what she called the "token hot blonde," Crosby decided to quit. She talked about why she walked away from "Star Trek" in a 2024 interview with IGN, as well as why she decided to return.