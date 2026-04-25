10 Best Horror TV Shows, According To IMDb

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 | Number of Votes: 1.7M

It's a shame that "Stranger Things" has suffered as much as it has from the poor reputation of its series finale. The cultural reevaluation in the aftermath has been jarring to say the least, making it almost impossible to remember how much of a popular sensation it was when it first premiered in 2016.

At that time, the show's greatest strength was how contained and unknown it was. Season 1 focused on the sudden disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), the discovery of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the attempts of a group of children to save their friend from dark supernatural forces surrounding their small town. Questions regarding certain characters' pasts, the origins of the Hawkins military lab, and the nature of the alternate dimension known as the "Upside Down" were present and intriguing, but their answers were largely irrelevant to the quality of the show. In fact, it's worth considering which mysteries were more compelling before they were solved.

Suffice it to say, the first season of "Stranger Things" becoming as big as it was ultimately necessitated that the Duffer Brothers expand the scope of storytelling to match. To that end, they were largely successful. For better or worse, the world-building remained the most reliably compelling part of the series through to its finale, and the escalations of danger through Jamie Campbell Bower's Henry Creel and the Mind Flayer were well-received. IMDb users in particular show an affinity toward later episodes like the third-highest-rated episode "Sorcerer" (Season 5, Episode 3) and "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" (Season 4, Episode 7). Whatever one's opinion of the series overall might be, there's no denying "Stranger Things" is one of, if not the most popular horror series ever made.