Hannibal's Creator Has The Perfect Pitch For A New Hannibal Lecter Miniseries

Fans of Bryan Fuller's NBC cannibal mystery procedural "Hannibal" have craved more of the stellar series since its unfortunate cancellation in 2015, and it turns out that Fuller himself has the perfect idea for a way to give those Fannibals what they want. In an interview with ScreenRant, Fuller revealed that he has an idea for a "Silence of the Lambs"-inspired miniseries that would continue the story some time after the ending of "Hannibal" season 3, and he already has a dream actor in mind to play upstart FBI trainee Clarice Starling: "Challengers" and "Dune: Part Two" star Zendaya.

Fuller's "Hannibal" series drew from the Thomas Harris novels about Hannibal the cannibal, primarily "Hannibal" and "Red Dragon," with the latter pretty much serving as the back half of the third and final season. That means "The Silence of the Lambs" would be up next, following Clarice as she tries to hunt down a serial killer the FBI are calling "Buffalo Bill" and goes to the imprisoned Hannibal for help. The story was previously told on-screen in the Academy Award-winning movie of the same name by director Jonathan Demme, which starred Jodi Foster as Clarice and Anthony Hopkins as the charismatic Hannibal. Still, it would be incredible to see Fuller's take on this narrative from within the weird world of his "Hannibal."