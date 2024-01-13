How Julianne Moore Really Felt About Replacing Jodie Foster In Hannibal

Julianne Moore is possibly one of the best actresses of her generation, so her casting in Ridley Scott's 2001 horror film "Hannibal" was a little frustrating. "Hannibal" was a decade-later sequel to Jonathan Demme's Academy Award-winning horror powerhouse "The Silence of the Lambs" which starred Anthony Hopkins as the insane cannibal psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, the FBI rookie who needed to interrogate him. Foster and Hopkins are both excellent, and both won Oscars for their performances. "Hannibal" catches up with the "Lmabs" characters after Dr. Lecter has been on the lam for a number of years and Agent Starling is blamed for a disastrous botched drug raid. The plot involves one of Hannibal's surviving victims (Gary Oldman) as he plots revenge.

For "Hannibal," Hopkins agreed to return, but Foster didn't, leaving the role of Agent Starling in the hands of Moore. Moore is fine in the role, but most audiences were likely distracted by the mere fact that she wasn't Jodie Foster. This kind of replacement job has to be hard for any actor, as they will likely feel pressured to imitate their forebear but still want to make the role their own.

Talking to Vanity Fair about her career, Moore admitted to feeling a lot of pressure when she took on the role of Clarice Starling. She knew she was capable of delving into the head of a character like Agent Starling, but she also 100% recognized that she was living in the shadow of Jodie Foster who, to repeat it, won an Oscar for the role. Luckily, she had a sympethetic director and an impishly playful co-star to get her through.