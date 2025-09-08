Mads Mikkelsen's New Horror Movie Is The Hannibal Reunion Fans Need

Who do you call when the monsters under your bed kill your parents? Why, the enigmatic and devilishly handsome hit man who lives next door, obviously! Such is the setup for "Dust Bunny," a film that also stars the likes of Scream Queen/screen icon Sigourney Weaver and newly-crowned Scream King David Dastmalchian ("Late Night with the Devil"), in addition to Sophie Sloan as the young girl who asks Mikkelsen's professional assassin for assistance when things that go bump in the night seemingly off the rest of her family. Mikkelsen's killer-for-hire, of course, assumes the kid's parents were really accidentally slain by some of his many enemies at first, but by the look of it, he'll soon learn that there are monsters far more terrifying than him in the world.

As for "Dust Bunny" itself, the movie appears to be the culmination of Fuller's oeuvre to date. You've got the obvious "Hannibal" connection (Mikkelsen playing a guy with some, ahem, questionable views about the value of human life), but also magical realist elements that recall both the themes and the visuals of "American Gods" (like the implication that fantastical beings are casually looming in the corners of our world without us knowing it). There's even some "Pushing Daisies"-style dark whimsy in there (including, yes, a shot of a field of actual daisies), plus the larger preoccupation with death and a character for whom folks dying is nothing more than a mundane aspect of their everyday lives, much like the grim reapers in Fuller's breakout series "Dead Like Me." Hopefully, between all that and the passion of the "Hannibal" fanbase alone, the film will have enough going for it to prevent it from becoming yet another unjustly overlooked Bryan Fuller creation.

"Dust Bunny" will premiere during the Midnight Madness program at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2025, prior to hitting theaters a few months later on December 5.