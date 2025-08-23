Why Starz Canceled American Gods

"American Gods" may not have been the best TV show of the last 10 years, but it definitely had one of the best first seasons of the past decade. Initially overseen by Bryan Fuller of "Hannibal" and "Pushing Daisies" acclaim, the show did a riveting job of adapting Neil Gaiman's original fantasy novel right out of the gate. Sure, season 1 only covered the book's first five chapters over eight episodes, but it did so with so much style and confidence that it's hard to complain about the slow pace. The series knew exactly when and how to expand on its source material; simply put, season 1 had the sauce in a way that Netflix's TV adaptation of Gaiman's "The Sandman" comics sadly never did a few years later.

Tragically, Fuller (and his co-showrunner Michael Green) left the show after season 1 due to some budgetary strife with Starz. The series had gone significantly over budget during production on its first eight episodes; it was money well spent so far as fans were concerned, but not so much when it came to the executives who needed to justify investing so many resources into a show with less than a million weekly viewers. There were also rumors that Gaiman wasn't happy with all the changes Fuller and Green made to his book and that he had played a role in their departure.

With Fuller and Green no longer involved, the season 2 premiere saw an immediate drop in quality. It wasn't awful exactly, but the show's confident swagger was gone and replaced with a sort of dull competence. The series trudged along into a third season, the ratings in a near-constant decline, before Starz announced the party was over. Upon canceling "American Gods" in March 2021, the network put out the following statement: