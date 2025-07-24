How Netflix's Sandman Season 2 Completely Ruins The Comic's Most Heart-Wrenching Moment
This article contains spoilers for "The Sandman."
With "The Sandman" season 2, volume 2 now streaming on Netflix, it's worth remembering the biggest sin of season 2, volume 1: the catastrophic mishandling of Wanda (Indya Moore).
Wanda was the first proper trans character introduced in the "Sandman" comics, and she'll always have a special place in my heart. As a kid reading "A Game of You," the fifth volume of the "Sandman" comics, she was the first trans character I'd seen who was treated like an actual person. Wanda is loyal and brave and occasionally rude, and she's also the best friend Barbie (who's technically the main character in that volume) could ever have.
In short, Wanda is a big part of what makes "A Game of You" one my favorite volumes of the "Sandman" comics. The comic books themselves are at their best when they focus on their human characters, and Wanda (one of the few "Sandman" players who doesn't have some secret magical origin) is the most human character of them all.
Notably and controversially, Wanda has her gender identity questioned and ridiculed a lot throughout her arc. She also dies at the end, at which point we see her family misgendering her at her funeral. It's something that could be interpreted as the comics denying her gender identity, if not for the final moments of the volume where Death herself (who's both the most powerful of the Endless and the closest thing this franchise has to a clear-cut voice of reason character) casually affirms her as a woman. But even before that conclusion, it's clear this story was written and illustrated by people who sympathized with Wanda's plight and never doubted her gender identity, even if some of the story's characters might have.
In a previous article I wrote for /Film, I speculated about how the "Sandman" TV series would handle Wanda's storyline, noting how confident the original comic books were. "A Game of You" was comfortable with being misunderstood; it could present dark things without feeling the need to tell its audience dark things are bad. Meanwhile, the "Sandman" TV show has never stopped holding viewers' hand, and Wanda's storyline suffers hard as a result.
The TV version of Wanda removes all her personality and edge
The first sign the "Sandman" TV show wouldn't handle Wanda well was when the news came out that season 2 would be skipping over "A Game of You" almost entirely. "The audience wants a main character to invest in and root for and follow," showrunner Allan Heinberg explained to Polygon. "Anytime we switched to a different protagonist whose story is also related to Dream's, like Rose Walker, the audience [asked] 'Why am I following this person? Why aren't I following Dream?'" In other words, it seems the series' creatives concluded viewers weren't sophisticated enough to follow along with a sprawling story, even though the sprawling nature of the "Sandman" comics were a massive part of their enduring appeal.
Be that as it may, Heinberg and his collaborators still appeared to understand that Wanda herself was worth keeping, so they cut-and-pasted her into the show's adaptation of volume 7, "Brief Lives." In the end, this speed-run version of "Brief Lives" gave Wanda about five minutes of screentime before it killed her off. By comparison, Wanda in the comics had friends, an arc, and a sense of purpose. She was an entire person who made a massive impact on readers. TV Wanda, on the other hand, pops up, talks about being trans, and dies.
Not only does TV Wanda's death feel hollow, but the scene at her gravestone afterward is robbed of its impact too. In the comics, her human friend Barbie sees that her family has had Wanda's deadname written on her tombstone. When she's alone, Barbie uses Wanda's favorite lipstick color and writes "Wanda" over her deadname. It's a beautiful moment in part because it's futile; this is a cruel world the characters live in, and the lipstick will likely wash away soon, but we know that at least one person saw Wanda for who she really was. It's painful that we have to settle for this, but that pain is grounded in an accurate observation about how the world treats trans people.
In the "Sandman" TV show, however, it's Dream (Tom Sturridge) who writes "Wanda" on her tombstone, and he does so through permanent magic. Instead of presenting a human making a valiant gesture in the face of an overwhelming cultural status quo, the series gives us an all-powerful god easily undermining that status quo while barely lifting a finger. It's a shame Netflix thinks the show's audience can't handle a human-led storyline, as the difference between these two scenes — with the comic version being a million times more emotionally resonant — really underlines the value of keeping the humans center-stage.
The Sandman didn't need to adapt Wanda's story with 100% accuracy
A much as I enjoy Wanda's storyline in the "Sandman" comics, there are definitely little moments in it that feel outdated. It would've been fascinating to see what a version of "A Game of You" that took place in the 2020s might've looked like, revealing how Wanda and Barbie deal with the modern world's complicated mix of improvements and setbacks for trans rights.
Years before the many damning allegations against Neil Gaiman came out, the "Sandman" author addressed some of the critiques of his comic's handling of Wanda. In 2014, he wrote, "If I were writing it today, rather than in 1989, when there weren't any trans characters in comics, it would be a different story, I have no doubt." In 2020, Gaiman further affirmed that he would make sure there were trans writers included on the "Sandman" TV show staff for the "A Game of You" arc: "I'm so fascinated to see what a trans writers' room, what stories they would tell with those characters."
Needless to say, "The Sandman" season 2 has not lived up to that promise. The show hasn't updated Wanda's storyline in any bolder or more inclusive way. Instead, it has simply shoved Wanda to the side, taken away her righteous anger, and relegated her to giving milquetoast speeches about the importance of being herself. Her personality is gone, and the pro-trans subtext of her storyline has been streamlined into clunky monologues that feel disconnected from anything else going on in the series. The show ultimately kept the gravestone scene, which is the most poignant moment from "A Game of You," but it doesn't work when you remove all the context from the comics leading up to it.
Wanda in the '90s changed a lot of readers' minds towards trans acceptance and helped a lot of trans readers feel seen, but it's difficult to imagine this new version of Wanda accomplishing either. It's particularly disappointing given the ongoing cultural backlash against the trans rights movement; I'd hoped the series would show even a little of the courage the comics did 30 years ago. This was the series' chance to tackle transphobia head-on, make a statement, and give us some riveting fantasy television at the same time. Instead, it's given us something toothless and forgettable. The comic storyline was heart-wrenching; the TV storyline leaves us feeling nothing.
"The Sandman" will conclude with the special episode "Death: The High Cost of Living," which begins streaming July 31, 2025, on Netflix.