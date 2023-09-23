The Haunting Of Hill House Ending Explained: And Those Who Walk There Walk Together

Mike Flanagan had already made a name for himself by carving out a little niche in highly emotional horror movies before he (loosely) adapted Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House" into the Netflix series of the same name. However, it was that show that became his masterpiece.

The series follows the fractured Crain family as they deal with trauma across two timelines. We follow them as adults in the aftermath of the suicide of one of their own, and as kids living in what would later come to be known as the most haunted house in the country. Through a non-linear narrative, "The Haunting of Hill House" explores the mysteries of what happened in the titular house and the ghosts that the Crain kids may or may not have seen growing up, as well as the long-lasting traumas and resentments born out of their time in the house.

The result is a scary-as-hell TV show (with one of the best jump scares in recent memory), but what sets "The Haunting of Hill House" apart is its profound exploration of grief and trauma and how that connects to the ghost story. Because of the mystery approach to the story, and the way the show plays with whether the ghosts are real or not, the ending of the show continues to make fans debate exactly what happened and what it means. This is why we're putting our foot down and telling the definitive account of what happened at the end of "The Haunting of Hill House" and what it means, exactly.