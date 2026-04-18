10 Best Models-Turned-Actors, Ranked

We're a fan of big, bold takes here at /Film, so we'll come right out and say it: Models have it hard in Hollywood. And we're only being half-ironic when we say that.

Yes, getting paid tens of thousands of dollars to be photographed seems like glamorous work, and there's certainly no underestimating the mental benefit of having essentially helped set the standards for conventional beauty when competing in an industry that, unfortunately, is based in part on a person's looks. It also helps that the fashion and film industries are quite close, with agents and managers excited to discover clients that can find work in both.

All that being said, being a model isn't just a short cut to stardom. Even putting the physical and psychological pressures of the modeling world aside, those who come to acting from the modeling world often struggle to be taken seriously — for lack of a better phrase, they literally have to prove to casting directors and audiences alike that they're more than just a pretty face. The 10 actors below did that and more, leading careers that aren't just impressive for models-turned-actors, but for anyone who dedicates themselves so earnestly to the craft of performance.

These are the best models-turned-actors that we've seen so far.