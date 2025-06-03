Charlize Theron Thinks Uma Thurman Deserved An Oscar For This Quentin Tarantino Movie

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Charlize Theron pointed to Uma Thurman as one of her favorite action heroes. She particularly respected Thurman for her performance in the "Kill Bill" films, where she played Beatrix Kiddo, AKA the Bride, AKA Black Mamba. With a kill count in the triple digits and an uncanny ability to yank out her enemies' eyes, Beatrix is one of the coolest, toughest action heroes of the mid-2000s, and of all time.

"When I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like, the sensei. She was the OG," Charlize Theron said about Thurman. When Kimmel asked her if she thought Thurman should've won an Oscar for playing Beatrix, Theron answered, "100% [...] What she did in that film was so unbelievable, and to me, she's just such a badass. So since I've been in action movies, I'm like, 'Who do I want to work with and do an action sequence with?' It's always been Uma Thurman. Always."

That's why Thurman was particularly excited (and stressed out) to be working alongside Thurman for her new movie "The Old Guard 2," which drops on Netflix July 2, 2025. The trailer for the movie shows that Uma Thurman's character is not just intimidating, but she'll be sword-fighting with Theron's character at least once.

"I was definitely intimidated by her," Theron mentioned to Kimmel. "Especially when she showed up and she was given one sword, and we had worked out this whole sequence, and she went, 'I think I want two swords.'"