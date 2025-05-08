The Old Guard 2 Trailer: Netflix's Sequel Pays Off The Original's Most Horrifying Moment

When "The Old Guard" dropped on Netflix in the summer of 2020, it was a surprising little treat for action fans who like their stories a bit more supernatural. It wasn't a perfect movie by any means, and some reviewers (/FIlm's included) were frustrated because they wanted something more from a big action flick starring Charlize Theron. Still, "The Old Guard" is honestly a darn good movie that ticks all the right boxes for a popcorn-chomping afternoon at home.

Adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Greg Rucka, "The Old Guard" stars Theron as Andy, a nearly-immortal and ageless woman with mysterious healing powers who, alongside other individuals possessing the same abilities, takes on mercenary work to help the little guy. It's a superhero story with some very complicated heroes, but it did well enough for Netflix to green-light a sequel shortly after the film's release, getting fans excited for "The Old Guard 2." And then, things at Netflix got as complicated, leading to multiple delays and questions about whether "The Old Guard 2" would ever happen.

Great news: "The Old Guard 2" is not only happening, but it also has a trailer now! Not only that, but the trailer also promises the sequel will pay off the most disturbing idea from the original movie: What happens to an immortal character who is imprisoned, undying, at the bottom of the ocean?

