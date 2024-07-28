Is Charlize Theron's The Old Guard 2 Still Happening?

In the most technical terms, "The Old Guard 2" has actually already happened — we just haven't gotten the chance to see it yet. In 2021, we learned that the sequel had a finished script and a new director in the form of Victoria Mahoney, the first woman (and the first Black woman) to direct on a "Star Wars" movie when she worked as a second-unit director on J.J. Abrams' 2019 movie "The Rise of Skywalker." Production on "The Old Guard 2" began in the summer of 2022, with Prince-Bythewood producing this time, and it reportedly wrapped principal photography in September 2022. Since then, there have been precious few updates ... until very recently.

In an interview with Variety, star Charlize Theron explained that the movie was a victim of a corporate version of musical chairs that was playing out in Netflix boardrooms. "Netflix went through quite a changeover" in leadership around that time, Theron pointed out, and the film "got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it."

The actress went on to say that the company was "going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it," but after a long delay, the filmmakers "finally picked it back up and I'm really excited about it." She promised audiences would get to see the movie "soon," although, again, it's not clear what that means in this context.