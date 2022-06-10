The Old Guard 2 Adds Uma Thurman And Henry Golding

"The Old Guard" told the story of Andromache of Scythia, who had been around since the 8th century BCE or so, along with her immortal companions. Together, they try to make the world a less terrible place, acting as secret superheroes who occasionally get their hands dirty. At the end of the first film, Andy lost her immortality and discovered that her old friend Quynh (Veronica Ngo), believed to be lost forever, was back and probably not too happy with Andy. It was a killer cliff-hanger that will finally get some resolution, and it will be interesting to see how Thurman and Golding fit in. Will they be aligned with Quynh and Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), or friendly to Andy and her do-gooder team?

The rest of the cast for "The Old Guard 2" includes Ngo, Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Kiki Layne, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Director Victoria Mahoney ("Lovecraft Country") will take over from the first film's director, Gina Prince-Bythewood ("Love & Basketball"). The screenplay was written by Rucka, based on his graphic novels.

According to Netflix, "The Old Guard" is one of their most popular films to date, with 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. I was among those viewers, though I can't say "The Old Guard" stuck with me much other than thinking Theron deserved another shot at heading up her own badass franchise, so hopefully the second time's the charm. All I know is that with Thurman onboard, I'll have to check it out.