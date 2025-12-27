Anjelica Huston Based Her Morticia Addams On A World Famous Model

The "Addams Family" gang have long been a source of comfort for the kind of proud weirdos who get head turns when they discuss their love of the macabre. For all their talk of death, sharp instruments, and methods of torture, they're loving in their own way. Each new incarnation of Charles Addams' creations look and act in a manner that plays to the strengths of the actors embodying them. John Astin's Gomez from the 1960s television series is a similar yet very different romantic beast than Raúl Juliá's iteration in the '90s Barry Sonnenfeld films. The same goes for Christina Ricci's Wednesday from those movies compared to Jenna Ortega's interpretation in Netflix's "Wednesday" series. Naturally, the same extends to Anjelica Huston as the sensual Morticia Addams, building upon what Carolyn Jones brought to the role on the '60s show.

The sizzling romantic chemistry between Huston and Juliá's Morticia and Gomez in 1991's "The Addams Family" and 1993's "Addams Family Values" ensures they're the first ones to come to mind when envisioning these characters. Huston's Morticia, specifically, is a soft-spoken goth with the glow of a specter you would feel honored to be haunted by. Not to mention, she's impossibly funny, with one of my favorite jokes being her disappointed reaction to learning how "The Cat in the Hat" ends.

When it came to her influences, Huston based Morticia on the world famous model Jerry Hall. "With the Addams Family, everything white is black and everything good is bad, but Morticia is the most lenient, understanding, and wonderful mother," as Huston once explained (via The Guardian). "I've always seen Jerry as a perfect example of motherhood. We're still friends after 40 years, so I guess she didn't think that being the inspiration for Morticia was bad."