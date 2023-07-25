Jessica Lange Is The Best Actor Ever

Jessica Lange came by her restlessness naturally. Born on April 20, 1949, to a stay-at-home mom and a traveling salesman father who moved the family all over the state of Minnesota, she quickly became acclimated to the process of re-acclimating. Eventually, the need for stabilization lost its appeal. Three years into studying art and photography at the University of Minnesota, she married Spanish photographer Paco Grande, at which point their shared wanderlust took them all over the United States and Mexico. The pair split upon moving to Paris, where Lange discovered Étienne Decroux and corporeal mime — which departs from the conventional white-faced japery you're familiar with, and seeks to find abstract poetry in the movement of people and things.

Lange possessed the soul of a poet, but found this form of performance emotionally unrewarding, so she decamped for New York City to study acting with Mira Rostova at HB Studio. She also put her fine-boned Midwestern beauty to work by signing on with the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. But after years of dabbling, Lange was zeroing in on acting. Now in her mid-20s, you'd think she might've felt a sense of urgency; her ingénue years were slipping away. But Lange's plan was to take her time, study, and, when she was ready, hit the off-Broadway audition circuit.

Alas, the world had no interest in waiting on Lange. Perhaps it should've. Hollywood stardom came all at once, then was swiftly snuffed out. Critics wrote her off as a pretty face who belonged in perfume ads, not movies. She went three years in between roles before Bob Fosse revived her career as the Angel of Death. She kicked off her 1980s with two Oscar nominations and one win. By the end of the decade, she was considered Meryl Streep's equal.

47 years since her near-fatal debut, Lange has lost none of her restlessness. When movies did their ageist thing, she deftly segued to television and picked up more laudatory hardware. At 74, she seems refreshingly fearless, maybe because she's already seen and escaped the abyss.