15 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time, According To IMDB

It's surely no coincidence that the dominance of superhero blockbusters corresponded to the social-media-fication of the internet. With people more encouraged than ever to engage with strangers and share their thoughts online, sites like IMDb flourished in part through passionate discourse and arguments about rankings. Naturally, the site's user rankings include many of the superhero movies that helped shape the present landscape of cinema.

It's worth emphasizing that the modern popularity of IMDb probably creates significant recency bias in its user rankings. Neither the original "Superman" from 1978 nor Sam Raimi's oft-lauded "Spider-Man 2" made the cut for this list of the 15 best-reviewed superhero movies of all time according to IMDb users. Of course, there's also the issue of the site's history of review-bombing — you won't see Ryan Coogler's Academy Award-nominated "Black Panther" here, either. At the same time, pure fan fervor has its limits even on IMDb, as Zack Snyder's "Justice League," which is ranked as one of IMDb's best-reviewed movies of the decade so far, was decisively outranked here.

The ensuing ranking was based on the site's live-updated ranking engine, and we've also included where each film stands on the site's official Top 250 list, which uses internal ranking methods the public is not privy to, like filtering specific ratings based on user activity.