V For Vendetta Director Reveals His Thoughts On The Mask's Use By Activist Groups [Exclusive]

Before Paul Thomas Anderson's politically provocative "One Battle After Another," James McTeigue's "V for Vendetta" was easily the most ideologically radical film to come out of a major Hollywood studio. That both were made and released by Warner Bros. (albeit under different regimes) underscores current worries about how David Ellison, who is set to become the studio's new CEO via its potential merger with Paramount Skydance and is a good friend of Donald Trump, will influence the studio's output. It's far too early in the game to know for sure (the merger has yet to pass regulatory muster), but the notion that we might be losing a Hollywood risk-taker is cause for consternation.

If you're mad enough to protest this flagrant flouting of antitrust laws, perhaps you should make like the resistance in "V for Vendetta," don a Guy Fawkes mask, and blockade every single one of WB's gates. You'd be in league with many other protest groups (most notably, the anti-Scientology collective Anonymous) that have used the mask to shield their identity.

Should you do so, know that McTeigue completely supports your method of speaking out. In an interview with /Film's Ben Pearson (pegged to the film's 20th anniversary), the director stated that he is proud of how "V for Vendetta" has influenced the culture. It is a good thing in theory, but, as has been painfully driven home throughout the Trump administration's second term, masking also protects law enforcement that engages in violent, extrajudicial behavior.