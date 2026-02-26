Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Delays Explained By Producers

Back in 2021, it was announced that the second "Spider-Verse" movie, titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," would be split in two parts. After some date shifting, "Across the Spider-Verse" hit theaters in May 2023, and the third film, titled "Beyond the Spider-Verse," was set to release in spring 2024. Eventually, that spring 2024 release date disappeared, and "Beyond the Spider-Verse" was pushed back to summer 2027.

This long wait is surely a disappointment for fans who want a resolution to the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), especially after he ended up in an alternate dimension where another version of himself had become a villain. So what's the hold up? At last we have an explanation for the film's long delay, thanks to producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller telling io9 about the status of "Beyond the Spider-Verse."

"The main trick is to play free and to have the whole team understand that their job is to try stuff," Phil Lord explained. "To make mistakes, to see where this could go. And I can report that they're going hard. It's so great."

"Having to take it apart to put it back together again was really, really [the] real thing that made it take longer," Chris Miller added, while Lord alluded to the duo also taking a small detour to make their adaptation of "Project Hail Mary."

Taking the third "Spider-Verse" film apart and pulling it back together is not news, of course. There were reports after "Across the Spider-Verse" released that said Lord and Miller's improvisational approach meant these films are essentially done and re-done over and over as the team finds the best way to tell the story. This leads to production crunch and overworked animators, as well as a clear delay to production on "Beyond the Spider-Verse."