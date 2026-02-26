Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Delays Explained By Producers
Back in 2021, it was announced that the second "Spider-Verse" movie, titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," would be split in two parts. After some date shifting, "Across the Spider-Verse" hit theaters in May 2023, and the third film, titled "Beyond the Spider-Verse," was set to release in spring 2024. Eventually, that spring 2024 release date disappeared, and "Beyond the Spider-Verse" was pushed back to summer 2027.
This long wait is surely a disappointment for fans who want a resolution to the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), especially after he ended up in an alternate dimension where another version of himself had become a villain. So what's the hold up? At last we have an explanation for the film's long delay, thanks to producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller telling io9 about the status of "Beyond the Spider-Verse."
"The main trick is to play free and to have the whole team understand that their job is to try stuff," Phil Lord explained. "To make mistakes, to see where this could go. And I can report that they're going hard. It's so great."
"Having to take it apart to put it back together again was really, really [the] real thing that made it take longer," Chris Miller added, while Lord alluded to the duo also taking a small detour to make their adaptation of "Project Hail Mary."
Taking the third "Spider-Verse" film apart and pulling it back together is not news, of course. There were reports after "Across the Spider-Verse" released that said Lord and Miller's improvisational approach meant these films are essentially done and re-done over and over as the team finds the best way to tell the story. This leads to production crunch and overworked animators, as well as a clear delay to production on "Beyond the Spider-Verse."
Making Beyond the Spider-Verse is a matter of trial and error
"We put the most pressure on ourselves," Chris Miller said. "There's no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves, wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven't seen before and make it feel like something you've never experienced before. And so, trying to get something that is as worthy as the previous two has been the driver."
"Across the Spider-Verse" has nimation so stunning that it breaks your brain trying to imagine how it was made, let alone finished in time. It managed to up the ante in every way from the first film, with more alternate dimensions, lots of Spider-Man variants, and even more inventive animation that played with different styles and mediums. Plus, it was just a plain good superhero coming-of-age story with a fascinating villain we've never seen before on the screen.
As Miller explained to io9, the split came about because "there was too much movie there," so they split "Across the Spider-Verse" in two. "But then once you looked at that second half of a movie, you're like, 'Well, that's like not just a story arc that has a beginning, middle, and end.'"
Indeed, splitting a movie might seem easy, but making each of them feel like satisfying stand-alone movies is the tricky part. "Across the Spider-Verse" already felt like an incomplete first half of a movie, while "Beyond the Spider-Verse" likely has a fleshed out ending and not necessarily as strong of a start.
Getting the film finished is taking longer than anyone wanted, but if the previous two films are anything to go by, "Beyond the Spider-Verse" will be worth the wait.