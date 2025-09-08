We Finally Know Who Leaked The Infamous Deadpool Test Footage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More than a decade later, we finally know who leaked that infamous "Deadpool" test footage that helped get the movie made. For those who may need a refresher, in August of 2014, some test footage for a proposed "Deadpool" movie shot by director Tim Miller and starring Ryan Reynolds, leaked online. It created a frenzy amongst fans and essentially forced Fox to greenlight the movie. For all this time, nobody owned up to being responsible for the leak. At long last, the guilty party has come forward.

In a recent interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly), Ryan Reynolds confessed to doing the deed. In the past, it was said that only four people, Miller and Reynolds, along with screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, had access to the footage. So one of them had to be the source of the leak. Now, with a multi-billion-dollar franchise in the books, Reynolds decided it was time to fess up. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Yes, I cheated a little, but I think I was onto something that people would be interested in. And I'm grateful that I listened to that instinct, and I'm grateful that I did the wrong thing in that moment."

His instincts were correct, despite Fox's doubts. "Deadpool" went on to make $782 million at the global box office against a very small $58 million budget. More than that, it proved that R-rated superhero movies could work on the largest scale possible. That, in turn, helped pave the way for movies like "Logan" that would come in the ensuing years. If that test footage hadn't leaked, none of this might have ever happened. That sounds dramatic but it's true. Fox seemingly wasn't going to make the movie and this forced the studio's hand.