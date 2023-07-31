The Jungle Fight In The Incredibles Is The Best Action Scene Ever

As a famous filmmaker has said over and over again: Animation is cinema. When he isn't spreading the good news of scary cinematic monsters or publicly expressing his support for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," you can usually find director Guillermo del Toro standing up for the under-appreciated virtues of animation. "Thankless" doesn't even begin to describe the superhuman work that goes into the creation of any animated movie or show, to say nothing of the fact that writers in this medium aren't even eligible for inclusion among the Writers Guild of America (although, thankfully, that may soon be changing.) So in the spirit of solidarity and celebration amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA efforts to achieve a fair deal with the AMPTP, it's about time that this column once again featured a worthy animated entry.

This week, it comes in the form of the breathlessly-paced jungle fight taking place about two-thirds of the way through "The Incredibles." The 2004 film has earned all sorts of comparisons to storylines such as the "Fantastic Four" or even "Watchmen," but this one sequence proved beyond a doubt that writer/director Brad Bird intuitively understood the advantages of telling this tale through animation. When it was all said and done, the highly effective set piece depicting the Parr family truly coming together as one for the first time would end up passing the test of time to become one of the all-time greats.