15 Best Musicians-Turned-Actors, Ranked

Hollywood is filled with multi-hyphenates. Gene Kelly, one of the most prolific dancers in cinematic history, is also a legendary singer/actor. After kicking it on the Disney Channel, Zendaya spun her singing and dancing skills into starring roles in "Euphoria," "The Greatest Showman," and Sony / Marvel Studios' Spider-Man franchise. And rather than wait for his shot at his own starring role, Lin-Manuel Miranda put his skills as a writer, composer, and lyricist to create the Broadway sensation "Hamilton," only to take Tinseltown by storm thanks to his frequent collaborations with the Walt Disney Company and beyond.

Having a variety of skills can be a huge advantage in the entertainment industry. But it also doesn't hurt having another career before shifting your focus. That way, even though you're just starting out, you still have fans to fall back on for love and support. One group of performers who certainly know this to be true is musicians-turned-actors.

In honor of the great lineage of music makers to take the leap from topping charts to topping the box office, we're taking a look at the best musicians-turned-actors, and we've ranked them too.