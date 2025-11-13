How Lady Gaga Feels About Joker 2's Overwhelmingly Negative Reception

Todd Phillips' villain flick "Joker," an origin story for the notorious Batman villain, was a surprisingly huge hit when it was released in the fall of 2019. The film's tone was gritty and severe, like a Martin Scorsese movie. This approach to comic book material was novel enough to earn "Joker" over $1 billion at the box office and 11 Academy Award nominations. Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck (the mentally unstable would-be comedian who becomes a murderous clown), while Hildur Guðnadóttir also won for her funeral score.

There was some concern, even before "Joker" was released, that it would inspire terminally online men to commit acts of violence. After all, the film's Joker is depicted as an angry, ignored outsider who's unable to socialize with women and frustrated by a system designed to let him fall through the cracks. Arthur's then allowed on television, where his dismissal of the social contract inspires riots, making him a revolutionary symbol. This is an unhealthy message to give to young men who feel similarly.

But the riots never came. And indeed, it seems Phillips made his 2024 sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," as a pointed rebuke of the success of the first film, attacking any admirers of the Joker by repeating, in dialogue, that the character is weak and pathetic. "Folie à Deux" sees Phoenix's Arthur return and instigate an unhealthy romance with his asylum inmate, Harley "Lee" Quinzel (Lady Gaga), all while going on trial for his crimes. Made for $200 million, the "Joker" sequel utterly tanked at the box office. It's one of the more notable failures of the decade.

Lady Gaga isn't fazed, though. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she admitted that the film's failure just made her laugh.