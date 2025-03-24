Madonna Regrets Passing On An Iconic Batman Role

During her heyday as one of the biggest musical icons in the world, Madonna seemingly had it all. In the 21st century, Madonna has become something of a legacy act, with bigger names like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift taking over as female pop icons. In the mid-1980s and early 1990s, however, Madonna had the world gripped by her every move. And like Beyoncé and Swift, she confidently jumped from one medium to another, appearing in films like "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Dick Tracy," the latter of which paired her opposite Hollywood legend Warren Beatty as a riff on the classic femme fatale archetype in Beatty's comic strip adaptation.

That 1990 film from Touchstone Pictures is worth keeping in mind for this story for a couple of reasons. While Dick Tracy was not a character or intellectual property that had been captivating audiences in the previous decade, it was chosen as the linchpin of Disney's Summer 1990 lineup precisely because of what had been the biggest movie of the previous summer: "Batman."

Seeing as we've had a heaping helping of actors playing the Caped Crusader over the last few decades, it may be easy to forget or simply not realize that when "Batman" was released in June of 1989, it was a mammoth success beyond measure, turning Michael Keaton into a bona fide movie star and making Tim Burton a director who could push forward more personal projects on the studio level. It also naturally led to other studios attempting to harness some amount of the success of "Batman" for themselves. That's why Touchstone made "Dick Tracy" (a great comic adaptation in its own right), and why Disney released "The Rocketeer" the following summer. It's also why Warner Bros. wanted to make a new "Batman" movie soon, and loop in other established names.

And that's where Madonna comes in, because she was offered a plum role indeed: none other than Catwoman in "Batman Returns."