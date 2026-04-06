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What defines a rewatchable film? Is it non-stop pacing that makes it easy to get hooked on again? A layered story with twists and turns that are satisfying to work out even further on a second viewing? A comedy with memorable punchlines and star performances that stay in your head?

The answer is all of the above and more. The essence of a rewatchable film depends on personal preference — sometimes it's the comfort of a longtime favorite that feels like a safe haven — but it's also an almost indescribable mix of elements that come together perfectly, in whatever genre context that may be, to keep you coming back. Usually, though, it's the crowd-pleasers — movies crafted to immerse you in that special sense of movie magic. They make you want to return, because they offer something crucial and unique to cinema as a medium. Sometimes there's nothing better than coming back to a movie that just does it right.

Here are the 15 most rewatchable movies of all time.