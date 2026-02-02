I've Seen Every The Lord Of The Rings Movie And TV Show And The Fellowship Of The Ring Is The Best Adaptation Of The Original Books

Almost exactly 25 years after its release, there's no getting around it: The first modern live-action adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings" still remains the best and most faithful one ever made. Granted, diehard fans of author J.R.R. Tolkien may point to some of the more idiosyncratic gifts we've been given over the decades. The animated Ralph Bakshi and Rankin-Bass "Lord of the Rings" movies loom large as stepping stones (and visual inspirations) for what came after, while some intrepid viewers might even stick up for Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy, a tonally lighter (but undeniably messier) take on what was intended as a straightforward children's story. Even Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series has its defenders, though the malleable nature of its source material and its complicated rights issues muddy the waters when it comes to comparisons with the original text.

No, there's a very good reason why "The Fellowship of the Ring" (the extended edition, specifically) maintains its title over any other effort that's come before or since ... including the two sequels that followed in its footsteps. Actually, there are several reasons. Before the trilogy-opening blockbuster debuted back in December of 2001, the prevailing thought was that Tolkien's most famous work could never be properly brought to life on the big screen. Fantasy as a genre was considered too passé, the magical concepts and outlandish characters too absurd to be taken seriously, and its simple themes of good and evil too didactic for contemporary tastes.

And then, in one of the riskiest gambles in all of cinema history, an unlikely studio took a flier on a low-budget horror filmmaker and proved conventional wisdom hilariously wrong — a perfect mirror of the underdog story at the heart of the best adaptation of them all.