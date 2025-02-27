New The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Release Date Confirmed By Andy Serkis

When it comes to adaptations, Tolkien fans are used to waiting. There was a nine-year gap between the "The Return of the King" and "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey." Ten years passed between "The Hobbit" trilogy and last year's "The War of the Rohirrim" anime prequel. Even serialized Middle-earth moves slowly, with "The Rings of Power" taking nearly two years between each season of its Second Age show. I guess it's worth pointing out that none of this is quite as slow as Professor Tolkien himself, who took decades to produce new writing during his life and often didn't even publish things he wrote. Still, it's a fact that things in this fandom move slowly.

The sluggish nature of Tolkien adaptations means it was hardly a surprise when it was revealed that Warner Bros.' upcoming live-action Middle-earth prequel "The Hunt for Gollum" is going to take longer than expected to slink into theaters. How long? Try an extra year.

According to The Direct, at a Fan Expo Vancouver 2025 panel, Serkis said, point blank:

"Yeah, it is not 2026. It was originally going to be December 2026. It is going to be December 2027."

For anyone checking IMDb listings and wondering why the movie still has a 2026 release date (as of this writing), Serkis elaborated that the non-official release is simply due to the moviemaking process. He clarified that they are still just starting to write the script and production is planned for 2026 — the same year the movie was originally going to come out. In his own words,