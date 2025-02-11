The Lord Of The Rings: Who Are Frodo's Parents?

Family matters in Middle-earth. Frodo and Bilbo are cousins (yes, cousins, not uncle and nephew). Frodo, Pippin, and Merry are all connected by blood in different ways, as well. Galadriel and Elrond end up in-laws (and yes, that makes their non-canonical kiss in "The Rings of Power" a bit awkward). Even Aragorn and Arwen are ever-so-distantly related if you go back far enough.

Everywhere you look, family history influences events in Tolkien's world. The author even gives us some glimpses into family details that don't directly impact the main story, even if they're critical in setting the stage for it. For instance, we know who Frodo's parents are — and we know about their tragic fate, too.

Frodo's mom and dad are Miss Primula Brandybuck and Mr. Drogo Baggins. These are Bilbo's first and second cousins, respectively, which explains why Frodo initially got onto the Hobbit bachelor's radar as a potential heir. Frodo's parents both come from well-respected Hobbit households. The Baggins are down-to-earth, practical Hobbits who never go out of their way to hunt down the unordinary. The Brandybucks are a bit more exotic. They live on the edge of the Shire, closer to all of the troubles of distant lands. This proximity to the outside world means they also do very un-Hobbit-like things, like boating on water. Most Hobbits hate water, which is why when Drogo visits his wife's region, it leads to some risky watercraft activities, followed by their untimely demise.