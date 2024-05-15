The New Lord Of The Rings Movie Will Explore Gollum's Psychology

How do you craft an entirely new story about a character that we've seen depicted throughout one of the most famous movie trilogies of all time — especially when one of those movies already laid out his origin story in its opening 10 minutes? Since I'm not a studio executive desperate to keep one of their biggest cash cows going with the recently-announced "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" film, I'm in the fortunate position of not having to be the one to provide answers to such burning questions. But for those with much more personal stakes involved in this unexpected new journey, namely producer Peter Jackson and returning star-turned-director Andy Serkis, this conundrum only made them all the more excited to sink their teeth into the IP's biggest live-action project since "The Hobbit" trilogy.

Only days after the news first broke and incited all sorts of breathless speculation among fans, the main decision makers are speaking up to clear the air about exactly what fans can expect from a "Gollum" movie. While talking to Deadline, Jackson and Serkis offered up their thoughts on a concept that is still in its very early stages of development. That means specific details remain hard to come by, but the two at least provide some intriguing hints in the broadest of strokes. For one thing, Jackson reassures fans that they'll be taking their cues from the best possible source:

"We really want to explore [Gollum's] backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn't have time to cover in the earlier films. It's too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien."

While the "backstory" quote may raise eyebrows, it appears Gollum's "psychology" will take center stage.