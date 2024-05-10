Every The Hunt For Gollum Question You Probably Have, Answered By A Lord Of The Rings Expert

Did you see that plot twist coming, Precious? Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced the news that we'll be returning to Middle-earth in a new movie about Gollum, everybody's favorite fish-eating gremlin, tentatively titled "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." Despite the usual excitement that follows any developments about such popular material, it's fair to say that the collective reaction to this reveal mostly amounted to: "...Him?" Compared to the likes of the classic "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and the widely-panned "The Hobbit" movies, the animated "The War of the Rohirrim" film, and even Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" show, a prequel following an awfully brief chapter in the centuries-spanning life of pathetic ol' Sméagol, of all characters, doesn't quite conjure up the same images of epic storytelling and sweeping adventures fans have come to expect from their beloved franchise. It certainly helps that actor Andy Serkis is set to return as both star and director, joined by Peter Jackson and original co-writers Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh as producers, but is that enough to win over any skeptics?

We're not here to convince anyone that this is a worthy endeavor on the same level of creativity and ambition as what came before, mind you, but even the biggest J.R.R. Tolkien nerds have to admit there remains much to dig into beneath the surface of this project. Of all the possible directions to take this franchise, after all, perhaps none raise as many question marks as this one. Namely, what the heck is this movie about, how will it connect to the originals (if at all), and, most importantly of all, why should anybody care? Join us as we attempt to provide answers for all of these burning questions — and more.