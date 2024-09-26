The Rings Of Power: Does That Shocking Kiss Happen In The Lord Of The Rings Books?

Lo! This article contains some major spoilers for both "The Rings of Power" and Tolkien's source material. Read at your own peril.

"The Rings of Power" season 2, episode 7, is officially live, and with it comes some shocking new developments in the world of Elves. No, we're not referencing the fact that Annatar (Charlie Vickers) is actively undermining Celebrimbor in Eregion or that he's forging Rings of Power to enslave Middle-earth. We're not even talking about the fact that Adar (Sam Hazeldine) is besieging Celebrimbor's city or that Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Gil-galad's (Benjamin Walker) Elven relief force is on the ropes after trying to break the siege.

This is about the one item on the episode 7 menu that will have all of the Middle-earth tabloids ablaze for months to come. Elrond and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) have officially locked lips. You heard it here first, folks. (Or maybe you watched it and then looked this up to confirm.) Either way, it's official. The Elven heroes have finally fallen for each other. Their smoldering tension has inevitably burst forth into an epic peck in the midst of a dingy Orc camp. If they survive the battle, surely they'll become one of the greatest Elven/Half-elven power couples in all of Middle-earth. This is all just as Tolkien envisioned it, right?

Wrong. Just to clear up one thing right out of the gate: Elrond and Galadriel never kiss in the books, and they don't have a single shred of romantic tension. To date, this is one of the most baffling developments in one of the most convoluted areas of showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's Second Age story: the romantic lives of Elrond and Galadriel (and I mean that as two separate items, not one). Let's investigate.