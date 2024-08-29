What Happened To Bronwyn In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2

One does not simply discuss "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" ... not without a spoiler warning, at least. Read no further if you haven't watched the first three episodes yet.

A lot has happened in the two long years since we last paid a visit to our favorite figures in Middle-earth, when season 1 of "The Rings of Power" built up to its (literally) explosive climax in the Southlands Mordor and ended on the ominous note with the creation of the three elven rings of power. Although almost no time at all has passed for our heroes and villains when we pick up again in the three-episode premiere, the production demands of this wildly expensive blockbuster have necessitated some noticeable changes from last time.

Some subplots and extraneous characters have been trimmed from the main story, filming has shifted from New Zealand (where, of course, Peter Jackson's original movies were shot) to the UK, and, in a few noticeable cases, the ensemble cast has undergone a major change or two — including the recasting of Sam Hazeldine as Adar, stepping in for Joseph Mawle. Worry not: our main trio of Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Annatar/Sauron haven't gone anywhere. Likewise, major supporting players like Owain Arthur's Prince Durin and Sophia Nomvete's Disa, Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards as the Harfoots Nori and Poppy (respectively), and Daniel Weyman as The Stranger are all present and accounted for.

But what about Bronwyn, the kindly Southlander healer played by Nazanin Boniadi and who kindled a classic Tolkienien romance with the immortal elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova)? She's nowhere to be seen in the premiere and this absence, in fact, is directly addressed in episode 3 with an off-screen death. Here's why.