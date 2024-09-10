Ian McKellen Just Dropped A Bombshell About The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum

History tends to repeat itself, and that's rarely been more true than in "The Lord of the Rings." The Dark Lord Sauron keeps suffering defeat after defeat by the free peoples of Middle-earth, only to rise up from the ashes again and try to take over the world all over again. The One Ring itself ended up in the hands of a Halfling named Gollum, passed on to another Halfling in the form of Bilbo Baggins, and then claimed its last wearer through the Hobbit Frodo. Time is a flat circle, etc. Of course, we know that Gollum himself is about to receive his very own movie, tentatively titled "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." But after the latest round of news revealed by Sir Ian McKellen, it seems like this prequel film is about to take its cues from franchise history one more time — for better or worse.

If you found it a tad excessive for director Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" movies to take a breezy children's novel and stretch things out to an unwieldy three movies, well, brace yourselves now. The former (and possibly future) Gandalf actor, now that he's on the way to recovery following that recent fall he suffered, is celebrating his new lease on life by openly blabbing about top-secret developments that he probably shouldn't be saying. We stan a king who simply can't be contained! While making an appearance on the UK's "This Morning" talk show, the 85-year-old star addressed rumors that he might reprise his role as everyone's favorite wizard for the prequel film "The Hunt for Gollum." Although he attempts to play coy and remain noncommittal about whether he'll actually accept the offer to return, he does spill the beans about a tantalizing bit of info.

Apparently, the plan is to split "The Hunt for Gollum" into two separate films ... much like the initial concept for the "Hobbit" two-part adaptation.