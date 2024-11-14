Lord Of The Rings Star John Rhys-Davies Has One Condition To Return As Gimli

Middle-earth cinema is abuzz with projects at the moment — including multiple new additions to Peter Jackson's adaptive take on J.R.R. Tolkien's world. The resurrection of Jackson's work a decade after the release of his "Hobbit" trilogy and two decades after his "Lord of the Rings" movies premiered has led to a flood of questions about what actors could return to reprise their roles on the silver screen. Actor Miranda Otto is already narrating as Éwoyn in the anime film "The War of the Rohirrim," while Ian McKellen has also hinted that he is in talks to return in a future project as Gandalf. Other potential returning players include Orlando Bloom as Legolas, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, and now John Rhys-Davies as Gimli.

Davies voiced his willingness to return in a recent interview, clarifying that he didn't come back for the "Hobbit" films because he didn't want to deal with the horror story of spending all day being plastered with makeup and prosthetics — a process that led to allergic reactions and left the actor feeling physically ill.

Fortunately, times have moved on and methods have improved. Davies referenced this himself and said it was a major reason he would consider returning to the franchise. As he explained to Collider:

"If they invited me ... oh god, could I dare to put on that make-up again and lose my skin? Maybe with CGI. [...] Times have moved on and technology has moved on, if I don't have to spend eight hours a day for three years of my life in a make-up chair, I might indeed do it."

Davies added that costumes are also a concern (especially Dwarven ones), stating, "The other thing is physically I am no longer capable of putting 80 pounds of extra armor and stuff on and climbing up mountains."

Jackson himself could resonate with the intense and exhausting process of transforming into a Dwarf, having cameoed as one in a brief scene in "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey." The question is, if Davies' conditions are met and he were to come back, how would his character fit into a future story?