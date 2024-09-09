Orlando Bloom's The Hunt For Gollum Tease Left Lord Of The Rings Fans Furious

Another day, another "The Lord of the Rings"-related controversy. In recent weeks, any ire directed towards the beloved world invented by author J.R.R. Tolkien has been instigated by certain purists who apparently hate every second of the Prime Video series "The Rings of Power" ... but, somehow, can't stop themselves from watching it, either. (Sounds a bit unhealthy to me, but I'm neither a doctor nor do I play one on TV.) On any given day, those outraged reactions can run the gamut of fans getting worked up over the mere idea of orc babies to childish attempts at review-bombing on IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes to drive down audience scores. This latest one, however, has nothing to do with the divisive streaming series — and the negative responses in its wake are, surprisingly, quite understandable.

With multiple new movies currently in the pipeline, including both the "War of the Rohirrim" animated movie later this year and a Gollum-centric prequel directed by Andy Serkis, you'd think the fanbase would have absolutely nothing to complain about. Well, if only it were so simple. While attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his film "The Cut," Bloom was asked by Variety about potentially reprising his role as the elf archer Legolas for Serkis' new film. Bloom most recently suited up for action in Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" movies and the timeline would certainly line up for another appearance in this movie, but it was Serkis' reaction (as relayed by Bloom) that caught many fans off-guard. According to the actor:

"I really don't know what [they are planning]. I did speak to Andy [Serkis] and he did say they were thinking about how to do things. I was like, 'How would that even work?' And he was like, 'Well, AI!' and I was like, 'Oh, Okay!' It was a pretty magical time in my life, and it's one of those things where there's not a downside to it."

Yeah, there's a lot to unpack here, so let's get right to it.