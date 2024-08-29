The Orc Baby In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2, episode 3.

Early in episode 3 of "The Rings of Power" season 2, Adar has a conversation with one of his orcs regarding their impending invasion of Eregion. As they stop talking, Adar goes on to meet the hill-troll Damrod, but the camera lingers on the orc, who hears a tiny gurgling cry behind him. He turns to another maternal-looking orc, who stands nearby cradling a tiny figure in its arms — presumably an orc baby.

Wait a second, though — do orcs have babies? Do they even have multiple genders? Don't they emerge from the muck and slime, like we saw in Peter Jackson's film adaptation of "The Fellowship of the Ring"?

The question about how orcs reproduce and where they originate always make me hesitate — not because there isn't an answer, but because there are too many of them. This is an area that author J.R.R. Tolkien semi-addressed in different ways on more than one occasion.

For those of you looking for a quick answer, suffice it to say that, yes, some theories of orcish culture and reproduction make room for family units, and while I'm not aware of any passages where Tolkien goes into much detail about orc children and infants, they presumably could exist in Middle-earth. Seeing them on the screen, though, opens up an entire can of worms about what kind of orc origin the show is using and how it could impact the role of the orcs in the larger "Rings of Power" narrative. Let's take a closer look, shall we?