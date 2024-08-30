The Rings Of Power Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Tops Season 1 In A Major Way

Rotten Tomato scores may not say everything, but they can certainly tell you a lot. For better or worse (mostly worse), the entertainment rating site (which is all Roger Ebert's fault) is seen as a status symbol for success and failure in modern cinema. You can use it to see which Christopher Nolan films are the best of the bunch or use it as proof that E.T. is still Spielberg's best movie 40 years after its release. You can also use Rotten Tomatoes to compare an ongoing series from one season to the next. Case in point: Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Season 1 of that serialized Middle-earth blockbuster rolled out to decidedly mixed feelings from both the diehard and fair-weather elements of Tolkien fandom. Those opposed were so intense in their reactions that Amazon delayed reviews on its own streaming platform to combat trolls. In the end, Rotten Tomatoes reflected the polarization: Critics gave it an 83% Certified Fresh rating while the audience-driven Popcornmeter inverted the number, sitting at a messy 38%.

Now, season 2 has officially premiered, and three of its eight episodes dropped in a single release on opening night. This sizable sample of the season received a much warmer greeting from viewers. As of this writing, the audience score for season 2 stands at a respectable 67% (nearly a 30% rise from season 1). Even more impressive? The critic score has also bumped up nine percentage points to an eye-catching 92%. This is the real deal, folks. While audience scores are subject to unfair review-bombing from polarized TV viewers, the fact that essentially the same set of critics are back two years later to give this thing such a high rating shows showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have managed to up the ante between seasons. Now, they just have to keep the score up throughout the rest of the season ...and prepare for even higher heights for season 3.