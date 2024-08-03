Christopher Nolan's Best Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Christopher Nolan is a walking refutation of the idea that we're all becoming troglodytes with attention spans the exact length of an Instagram reel. In 2023, the man put out a three-hour epic chronicling the life of the inventor of the atom bomb and we all lapped it up, propelling the box office take for "Oppenheimer" to almost a billion dollars. What's more, the British director has a penchant for writing mind-bending and complex screenplays to the extent that even veterans like Guy Pearce and Leonardo DiCaprio are confused by Nolan's scripts. He also confounded mass audiences, including Quentin Tarantino apparently, with "Tenet" back in 2020 — a feat he'd accomplished to much greater effect 10 years prior with "Inception."

In other words, in a world where we're all supposedly becoming less thoughtful and less able to focus than ever before, Christopher Nolan should not be as successful as he is. Yet, here he is in 2024 with multiple box office smashes to his name and now the first box office blockbuster in 20 years to win Best Picture.

In a career as illustrious as this, then, there are multiple contenders for Nolan's best film. Surely the world-conquering "Oppenheimer," which we at /Film dubbed one of the best of 2024, is in with a chance. But even discounting his latest blockbuster triumph, Nolan has the kind of filmography directors aspire to forge. Personally, I like my Nolan tempered by emotion and favor "Interstellar" and his Batman films over any of his other work. But often you'll find that even his most cerebral, narratively-complex movies are cited as his finest, with "Inception" frequently championed as such. In order to answer this once and for all, then, we must turn to that great arbiter of movie taste: Rotten Tomatoes.