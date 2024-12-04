The Hunt For Gollum Could Bring Back A Key Lord Of The Rings Character

The upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum" movie from Warner Bros. has been stirring up interest and intrigue from the moment it was announced earlier this year. Overall, the reaction has been positive, and there has been a general buzz as news leaked that the movie will be directed by Andy Serkis and have Peter Jackson and other Middle-earth alumni on board. British national treasure Ian McKellen also revealed that he had been approached to reprise his role as Gandalf, and John Rhy-Davies even expressed interest in a return (sans makeup).

Despite all of these fun developments, the most recent bit of news regarding potential casting takes the cake. The powers that be are talking with the man himself, Viggo Mortensen, to return as Aragorn. In an interview with The Playlist, writer Philippa Boyens said that she, Peter Jackson, and Fran Walsh (collectively referred to as the "brain trust" of the resurgent Middle-earth movie movement) are on board with Viggo reprising the role. The rest is up to the actor himself. Boyens said,

"Honestly, that's entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively and we are at a very early stage. I've spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we've all spoken to each other and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo."

Boyens added that she knows Serkis wants Mortensen back. She also clarified that the question here isn't about aging, AI de-aging, or "digital makeup," as she calls it (that came up when actor Orlando Bloom was asked about returning earlier this year). Boyens explained,