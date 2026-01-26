A Major Lord Of The Rings Actor Has Never Watched The Complete Trilogy

Actors aren't required to watch all of their projects. Heck, sometimes actors totally forget they were in a movie in the first place. That isn't the case for Liv Tyler. Fans of Peter Jackson's trilogy have ensured that she remembers all too well that she was in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Nevertheless, in a recent interview with Empire magazine, Tyler revealed that she hasn't watched all of the movies she played a role in bringing to the silver screen. Here's what she said while trying to remember a scene with fellow actor, Elf queen, and interviewee Cate Blanchett (who may or may not be the best actor ever):

"I remember a scene where we're talking. I think I'm sitting in a chair? I've only seen the first half of the first [film]. I try to play it for my kids, who aren't that interested."

There you have it, folks. 25 years after "The Fellowship of the Ring" came out, Liv Tyler still hasn't watched beyond the first half of that film. One has to wonder if she'll finally get around to it once her kids get old enough for the full Tolkien experience? What will that first-time watch be like, I wonder?

To be clear, this doesn't mean Tyler wasn't committed to the role. On the contrary, in the same interview, when Blanchett complimented her Elvish speech as "mellifluous and beautiful to listen to," Tyler revealed: