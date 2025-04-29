The Actor Behind The Lord Of The Ring's Beloved Elven Queen Wants To Return, But Should They?

The OG "Lord of the Rings" crew has been in the news cycle a lot lately. With Warner Bros. planning new live-action J.R.R. Tolkien film adaptations, everyone is wondering who could show up again after a 20-year hiatus from Middle-earth acting.

You can count Liv Tyler among those ready to jump right back into the action. Tyler is, of course, famous for playing the Elven queen Arwen in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy. While the character has a minor role in Tolkien's source material, Arwen is busy in the movies. She fills in for the Elf-lord Glorfindel by saving Frodo (Elijah Woods) from the Black Riders and encourages Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) to fulfill his destiny and confront Sauron. She was even filmed in various fight sequences, including the Battle of Helm's Deep (although that was later cut during post-production).

Now, Tyler has gone on record saying she's ready to come back to the fantasy-adventure franchise. In April 2025, she participated in a panel along with other "Lord of the Rings" alumni, including John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), and Orlando Bloom (Legolas). When asked if they would return, Tyler didn't beat around the bush. Here's what she said (via NME):

"I'd just do anything. I write to [Jackson's writing partners] Fran [Walsh] and Philippa [Boyens] all the time. I'm like, 'Hey, is there any chance we're going to need Arwen back?' It was such a gift to our lives. It's so hard to sum it up in words, but it was such a profound gift. I would do anything to be able to see it again, feel it again, but we live it in our hearts and our minds now."

For those of you wondering, Bloom was also interested in coming back to Middle-earth — although he's made that clear before. Astin and Rhys-Davies, on the other hand, were both more tepid in their response yet appeared up for the challenge under the right circumstances.