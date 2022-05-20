Being Andy Samberg's Hot Rod Stuntman Was A Dangerous Job

With an outfit like The Lonely Island — that's director Akiva Schaffer and stars Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, all childhood friends — behind "Hot Rod," the early aughts comedy is naturally filled with ad-libs and impromptu shifts in the storytelling. But one thing that never left the agenda was the need for professional stunt crew in a tale of a raggedy amateur stuntman.

Samberg stars in the film as Rod Kimble (a role originally written for Will Ferrell), who doesn't let his obscenely numerous stunt failures deter him from the most ambitious one of his career: jumping over 15 school buses on his puttering Tomos moped. The reason? Funding a heart transplant for his callous stepfather Frank (Ian McShane) so Rod can fight him and finally earn the old man's respect. Throw in a few fellow "Saturday Night Live" alums and a whole lot of Europe songs and out comes a cult hit that has taken on a life of its own since its unjustly poor box office reception in 2007.

The laughs come fast and furious, largely due to the comedy one-two punch of surreal humor and ragdoll physics. When he's not racking up humiliating losses in sparring matches with Frank, Rod subjects his body to a festival of anguish in hyped stunts to raise the money needed for surgery. "Operation Fiscal Jackhammer" includes setting himself aflame (unclear whether this was intentional) at a children's birthday party, and being hit by a suspended washing machine swung from a crane. While Samberg did as many stunts as he could, such as a pool jump scene, some of the more dangerous feats were achieved by a pro. Speaking to Inverse, The Lonely Island trio revealed that despite the "Looney Tunes" mechanics seen on screen, not a single dummy was harmed, or used, in the "Hot Rod" production.