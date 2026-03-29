There's something undeniably appealing about a television miniseries, telling a complete standalone story in a handful of episodes rather than tying down audiences for multiple seasons. Concisely plotted and paced, a good limited series feels like a true creative achievement rather than an overlong movie divided into multiple chapters. Starting out as event television, miniseries have become a staple for the medium, especially as the industry has entered the streaming era. With that in mind, we're looking at which miniseries rise above the rest as the best shows to realize the possibilities of the format.

From haunting ghost stories to postmodern superhero tales, there is a television miniseries for everyone. A number of the greatest limited series stand among the greatest programs developed for their respective platforms, regardless of length and format.

These are the 15 best miniseries of all time ranked, perfect to binge over a long weekend or enjoy at a deliberate pace.