15 Best Miniseries Of All Time, Ranked
There's something undeniably appealing about a television miniseries, telling a complete standalone story in a handful of episodes rather than tying down audiences for multiple seasons. Concisely plotted and paced, a good limited series feels like a true creative achievement rather than an overlong movie divided into multiple chapters. Starting out as event television, miniseries have become a staple for the medium, especially as the industry has entered the streaming era. With that in mind, we're looking at which miniseries rise above the rest as the best shows to realize the possibilities of the format.
From haunting ghost stories to postmodern superhero tales, there is a television miniseries for everyone. A number of the greatest limited series stand among the greatest programs developed for their respective platforms, regardless of length and format.
These are the 15 best miniseries of all time ranked, perfect to binge over a long weekend or enjoy at a deliberate pace.
15. Godless
Filmmaker Scott Frank helmed the 2017 Western "Godless," juxtaposing the hardened grit of westward pioneers along with unbridled violence. The show begins with outlaw Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell) fleeing from his old gang, led by Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), after they wipe out a frontier town. With the gang's loot in tow, Goode arrives in the town of La Belle, which has had most of its male population killed in a tragic mining accident. With the Griffin gang headed their way, the women of La Belle prepare to defend their community from the merciless outlaws.
In crafting the epic Western "Godless," Frank stages plenty of action but also provides an interesting perspective through the La Belle community. Anchoring the story is a strong ensemble cast, led by the always fantastic Michelle Dockery as a rancher and single mother caught up in the conflict. She's matched by Jeff Daniels, with him and his gang depicted as a virtual force of nature bearing down on the town, annihilating anyone in their way. Beautifully staged and punctuated by loads of gunslinging mayhem, "Godless" is one of the best Netflix limited series.
14. Midnight Mass
One of the finest horror filmmakers working in Hollywood today is Mike Flanagan, who has created a number of Netflix horror shows. Flanagan's most personal project for the platform is "Midnight Mass," set in a dying community on the remote Crockett Island. Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) arrives at his hometown after spending time in prison, with his return paralleled by the appearance of the local parish's new priest Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater). Flynn and Father Hill's arrival precipitates supernatural phenomena occurring around the island, quickly growing more deadly and disturbing as the priest's secrets are revealed.
"Midnight Mass" has Flanagan lead audiences down a haunting rabbit hole, meditating on sobriety, redemption, regret, and a strapping amount of faith. Flanagan has always brought an emotional humanist core to his stories but it does feel more pronounced in the 2021 Netflix series. The show provides plenty of bloody terror, of course, balancing the characters' introspective journeys, providing several fiery twists along the way. A sanguine triumph, "Midnight Mass" chronicles the nuances of a declining small town, with a supernatural menace as its catalyst.
13. Watchmen
Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 1986 comic book series "Watchmen" is a watershed achievement for the medium, providing a moody postmodern take on the superhero genre. Prolific screenwriter and producer Damon Lindelof crafted a sequel to the story, taking place over 30 years after the events of the comic book. The show centers on coordinated racial violence in and around Tulsa perpetuated by a white supremacist group inspired by the vigilante Rorschach. This prompts police detective and masked hero Angela Abar (Regina King) to investigate, leading her to unravel a conspiracy linked to Doctor Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).
Lindelof pulls off the tricky feat of creating a story that feels firmly within the world and tonal sensibilities of "Watchmen" without being beholden to it. Whereas the '80s comic offered a critique on the contemporary state of American politics, the HBO series uses superheroes to explore the complexity of being Black in America. That distinction and approach makes the series feel all the more timely now as it did when the show premiered in 2019. A worthy follow-up to Moore and Gibbons' masterpiece, "Watchmen" is the perfect response to all the toothless superhero stories crowding cinemas and television.
12. Dope Thief
Apple TV has been producing top-tier original programming for years, and its best limited series to date is the crime drama "Dope Thief." Set in Philadelphia, the 2025 series follows Ray Driscoll (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny Carvalho (Wagner Moura) posing as DEA agents to rob local drug dealers in faux busts. This ruse is derailed when the duo accidentally approach a drug operation that's been monitored closely by the actual DEA. This puts the two thieves on the DEA's radar, especially since one of their own, Mina (Marin Ireland), was wounded during the botched heist.
"Dope Thief" is a fantastic showcase for Henry and Moura's acting chops as two friends who find themselves in over their heads. The action sequences, right from the disastrous opening heist, are all magnificently staged, particularly when things start to escalate and go off the rails. That sense of desperation and chaos helps the show stand out from its crime thriller contemporaries. One of the best Apple TV shows of 2025, "Dope Thief" is a brutal crime drama that never loses sight of its two main characters' humanity amidst the mayhem.
11. Reply 1988
Many South Korean scripted shows, or K-dramas, only run for a single season just as a way the industry is structured, though there are notable exceptions to this. One particularly acclaimed single-season K-drama is "Reply 1988," the final installment of a trilogy of standalone historical coming-of-age miniseries. Starting in September 1988, the show follows a group of families living in a northern neighborhood of Seoul as the country sees rapid changes following the end of its military dictatorship. The focus is on the families' teenage children as they prepare to finish high school and enter adulthood in earnest.
"Reply 1988" is the best K-drama ever made, according to IMDb, an assertion that we're inclined to agree with. The show blends late '80s nostalgia with a wistful coming-of-age story for its core five main characters. There is an underlying warmth to the storytelling, veering more often into slice-of-life stakes rather than the constant melodrama in many K-dramas. A more grounded look at growing up in South Korea with engaging and sentimental characters driving it forward, "Reply 1988" is the ultimate cozy K-drama.
10. Roots (1977)
Author Alex Haley's novel "Roots: The Saga of An American Family" was adapted into an eight-episode miniseries on ABC the following year. The story centers on 18th century Mandinka warrior Kunta Kinte, who is kidnapped and sold into slavery, arriving in America in 1767. Forced to work at a plantation in Virginia, Kunta Kinte raises a family while quietly refusing to renounce his African heritage and Islamic faith. The story continues on to follow his descendants through the early days of emancipation after the American Civil War.
"Roots" was event television when it premiered in 1977, with the miniseries watched by over 100 million viewers. The adaptation assembled quite the ensemble cast to bring its tale to life, with LeVar Burton as a particular standout in his breakout role. The series would inspire a sequel and a remake, but the original television version of the story still ranks as the best. One of the best TV shows of the 1970s, let alone the decade's best limited series, "Roots" set the bar for network television miniseries for years to follow.
9. Angels in America
Tony Kushner's 1991 stage play "Angels in America" was turned into a television miniseries by HBO in 2003, with Kushner writing the screenplay. The story is set in the midst of the AIDS crisis in the United States in the '80s and follows six different New Yorkers. At the center is Prior Walter (Justin Kirk), a man gravely ill from AIDS who is approached by an angel (Emma Thompson) to become a prophet. The other characters, including rising Republican politician Joe Pitt (Patrick Wilson) and fixer Roy Cohn (Al Pacino), deal with loneliness and religious conviction, or lack thereof, in their own ways.
Presented with a dream-like quality, with cinematography occasionally evoking baroque era religious artwork, there is nothing else like "Angels in America" on television. The show features one of the finest ensemble casts for a limited series, with everyone from Meryl Streep to Al Pacino at the top of their game. Kushner's story gets a fresh energy with the HBO adaptation, highlighting its characters' vulnerabilities and insecurities amid the stunning visuals. "Angels in America" became an Emmy record-breaking miniseries and a must-watch on HBO Max, feeling just as relevant now as it did over 20 years ago.
8. Baby Reindeer
An alleged nightmare that happened to Richard Gadd in real life forms the basis of Netflix's 2024 limited series "Baby Reindeer." Gadd stars as Donny Dunn, a standup comedian who makes ends meet by working as a bartender in London. After Donny gives a cup of tea to emotionally distraught patron Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning), she develops an unhealthy fixation on him. This leads to Martha relentlessly stalking Donny, forcing him to reconcile with a sexual assault that he endured several years prior to the start of the story.
Given its subject matter, "Baby Reindeer" is not a particularly easy show to watch, but that certainly doesn't diminish its quality. Gadd and Gunning bring their respective characters to haunting life, with both Donny and Martha subjected to intense mental scrutiny as their dynamic becomes more disturbing. This intense focus highlights the emotional complexity and depth that the series takes, rather than providing a more superficial stalking story. A Netflix miniseries that you can binge in a single day, "Baby Reindeer" keeps the viewer riveted and stays on their mind long after the final credits roll.
7. The Night Of
The first season of the British crime drama "Criminal Justice" was adapted into an eight-episode limited series by HBO titled "The Night Of." The show starts with college student Naz Khan (Riz Ahmed) arrested for the apparent murder of a young woman that he spent the night with. Given the overwhelming evidence against him, Naz's case appears hopeless but frazzled defense attorney John Stone (John Turturro) agrees to represent him in court. Naz endures brutal treatment while being confined in Rikers Island throughout the extended legal ordeal, changing him fundamentally.
"The Night Of" plays out like an intense tragedy and an indictment of glaring flaws in the criminal justice system. In translating the British source material to a tale set in New York City, the HBO adaptation makes the story feel distinctly and incisively about the American state of affairs. Ahmed and Turturro elevate the material, each delivering career-best performances as the series juxtaposes their characters' journeys. At once a legal drama and a brutal look at life in prison, "The Night Of" is expertly executed by its cast and crew.
6. Mare of Easttown
There is a certain appeal to murder mysteries set in small towns, with the crime thrills juxtaposed by the uncomfortable intimacy of a close-knit community. The 2021 HBO crime drama "Mare of Easttown" takes full advantage of that distinction as it explores a killing in a Pennsylvania suburban town. Leading the investigation is police detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), whose personal life is in shambles, including the dissolution of her marriage and loss of a son. As Mare uncovers who was behind the murder, she begins to repair her life and reconcile with the traumatic loss that she endured.
"Mare of Easttown" is a superbly crafted juxtaposition of a compelling murder mystery and small-town drama. Both elements complement each other masterfully, elevated by a strong ensemble cast in bringing the community of Easttown and its secrets and dysfunctional relationships to life. But the real standout is a phenomenal performance from Kate Winslet, driving the whole story forward and forming its painful emotional core. One of the best detective shows of all time, "Mare of Easttown" is not to be missed.
5. The Vietnam War
Ken Burns has helmed dozens of acclaimed documentaries, but one that rises above the rest is his 2017 limited series "The Vietnam War." Across 10 episodes, the documentary features interviews with 79 different figures, and it's not just Americans involved in the conflict but also Vietnamese on both sides of the fighting. These interviews trace the roots of colonialism in the Indochina region before advancing to France's disastrous attempt to maintain its colony. But the bulk of the series chronicles the United States' incursion in Vietnam, from its limited presence in the early '60s to its decline following the Tet Offensive.
The first mature-rated Burns documentary, "The Vietnam War" reportedly took over a decade to make. While every Burns project exhaustively explores its topic, it feels like the 2017 series goes one step further in delving into a conflict that divided two nations, leaving deep scars. There is a pronounced dignity to how the team approaches its subject matter, but it certainly doesn't shy away from the vicious elements of the war. Elevated by a score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "The Vietnam War" is a moody documentary series that leaves no stone unturned in its examination of the conflict.
4. Lonesome Dove
Another classic miniseries that felt like event television when it first aired is the 1989 Western "Lonesome Dove." Adapting the 1985 novel by Larry McMurty, the story follows retired Texas Rangers Gus McCrae (Robert Duvall) and Woodrow Call (Tommy Lee Jones) in a border community in Texas. Enamored by tales of Montana, Call decides to lead a cattle drive there from Texas, accompanied by a reluctant McCrae. Along the cross-country journey, the group encounters plenty of dangers across the frontier, including notorious outlaws and hazards of the trail.
"Lonesome Dove" is a groundbreaking Western miniseries that further showcased what kinds of storytelling the format was capable of. Duvall and Jones are both in fine form and play off of each other marvelously, with Duvall delivering one of the greatest performances from his celebrated career. There is a sweepingly majestic quality to the production as well, reflecting its tour of the frontier in all its splendor and peril. A Western epic celebrating the genre and the twilight of the frontier, "Lonesome Dove" is must-watch viewing for any Wild West fan.
3. Chernobyl
The 1986 failure of a Soviet nuclear reactor in Ukraine still stands as one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, dramatized by the 2019 HBO historical drama "Chernobyl." The show begins with the fateful April explosion of one of the facility's reactors, exposing workers to lethal radiation. As victims from the surrounding area begin to flood local hospitals, the Soviet government realizes what has occurred and tries to contain the situation. In order to prevent further accidents from happening in the future, deputy director Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) decides to resist attempts by the government to cover-up a reactor design flaw.
HBO's "Chernobyl" stands as a relatively accurate recreation of the tragic 1986 disaster and its immediate aftermath. There are harrowing scenes depicting the horrific side effects of radiation exposure as well as the efforts made to mitigate the crisis, with these scenes veering into disaster thriller territory. At the same time, Harris acquits himself confidently in scenes evoking a courtroom drama as he exposes why the accident occurred. An absolute triumph from creator Craig Mazin, "Chernobyl" is one of the shows HBO miniseries around.
2. The Haunting of Hill House
Though he's done stellar work since, the first show created by Mike Flanagan, 2018's "The Haunting of Hill House," is still his best work in the medium. Loosely based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, the story centers on the Crain family across two time periods linked to their history with Hill House. In 1992, the family moves into the mansion to restore and flip it only for tragedy to strike. In the present, the Crain family reconvenes to settle their unfinished business with the house when one of their own dies in it.
Weaving a multilayered family drama within a time-spanning ghost story, "The Haunting of Hill House" is one of the best horror shows of all time. The 10-episode story is immaculately crafted, with plenty of foreshadowing, pay-offs, and, yes, lots of ghosts. Every twist, even knowing that they're coming, packs a visceral punch, and the show never loses sight of the Crain family's plight. "The Haunting of Hill House" is a terrifying blend of supernatural horror and psychological drama, still standing as the best television project Flanagan has made yet.
1. Band of Brothers
After working together on the World War II movie "Saving Private Ryan," Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks reunited to provide a deeper dive into the war with "Band of Brothers." Adapting Stephen E. Ambrose's 1992 nonfiction book, the 2001 miniseries chronicles the real-life exploits of Easy Company, an American paratrooper unit deployed to the European front. After landing behind enemy lines as part of the D-Day liberation of France, the soldiers fight the Axis Powers across Europe into Germany. In between talking head interviews with the actual veterans depicted in the series, the show explores the toll the combat takes on the company.
Easily one of the best war TV shows of all time, "Band of Brothers" is a startlingly good exploration of battlefield heroism through the eyes of Easy Company. Damian Lewis delivers a star-making performance as Dick Winters, a leading figure in the company, bringing a quiet vulnerability and dignity to his role. Given the creative acumen behind the series, the combat blows past expectations, with the show providing lots of brutal moments, especially during the wintry Battle of Bastogne. Practically perfect in every way, "Band of Brothers" brings a Hollywood-level production in honoring the service of Easy Company during World War II.