On July 4th, 1976, the United States of America celebrated its Bicentennial. 200 years of existence bred public, country-spanning events and jamborees. But underneath this pomp and circumstance bred a curdling, unsettled need for self-examination, criticism, and change. All of that came, in large part, because of television.

This appliance, now firmly a part of an average household's daily life, became increasingly capable of global transmissions, presenting and reflecting perspectives heretofore unseen. In the real world, government corruption, complicated conflicts, and demands of racial and gender equality rocked and rolled, often in live broadcasts in full color.

So, in the TV world, programs started to follow suit. Thus, not unlike the best movies of the 1970s, shows became exponentially more complex, compelling, and incendiary. Throughout the '70s (and not just in the US, as you'll see with some British entries), the art form expanded more and more, in lockstep with the public's appetite for change and investigation, giving us some truly groundbreaking entertainment.

Here, we've assembled a list of the 15 best TV shows of the 1970s, works that were produced under a time of duress and intrigue, works that prove that the best stuff is often forged through fire.