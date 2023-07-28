Tina Fey Is Rumored To Take Over Saturday Night Live From Lorne Michaels, And That Sounds Good

First, let's recap what's been said about Lorne Michaels future at "SNL" in recent years. Back in August 2021, Variety reported that Lorne Michaels had started negotiating contracts with certain cast members a little early in order to get as many of them to stick around the show until the 50th season happened in 2024. However, it seems like that may not have worked out very well since cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Pete Davidson have all left the series since then. That doesn't mean they wouldn't come back for what will be a huge 50th anniversary celebration, but they clearly didn't want to stick around for two more full seasons.

At the time, this chatter made it seem like Michaels might consider the eventual 50th season to be a big send-off. A few months later, in December 2021, Michaels teased his potential departure by telling CBS Mornings, "I think I'm committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years ... I'd like to see that through and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave."

However, Michaels walked those thoughts back a little bit last year when he spoke with The New York Times and said, "I have no plans to retire." Though the TV legend also acknowledged that the 50th anniversary would be a big celebration, saying "The 50th will be a big event. We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing." So if Michaels, who will turn 80 in 2024, was going to make an exit, that would be the time to do it.

But even without any real certainty, the prospect of Lorne Michaels leaving "SNL" is something worth talking about.