Kieran Culkin And Jennifer Coolidge Were Set To Host Final Episodes Of Saturday Night Live Season 48

The Writers Guild of America strike has only been in motion for two days now, yet Hollywood productions are already beginning to show its impact. Late night comedy shows shut down immediately in the wake of the unanimous vote to authorize the strike earlier this week, and "Saturday Night Live" put the stop on the upcoming Pete Davidson episode as well. Though the long-running comedy series is on an indefinite hiatus until the strike's end, Variety got the scoop on who was supposed to host the season's final two episodes: Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge.

If the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing major studios and streamers, do come to an agreement quickly, "Saturday Night Live" is also set to end with musical guests Labrinth and Foo Fighters. This line-up feels more like a theoretical than actual news, though, as the WGA seems prepared to strike for as long as is necessary.

The ongoing strike is the first since a 100-day strike occurred 16 years ago, resulting in a deal that helped writers earn income from "new media," which would come to include streaming. The current negotiation is similarly looking to the future, as the latest list of WGA demands includes protections against the job-threatening encroachment of AI. Other demands address "the devaluation of writing in all areas of television," workplace harassment, and the existing contract system.