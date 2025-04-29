15 Best Movies Of The 1970s, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cinema changed in the 1970s. After countless Westerns and studio-driven productions, the decade gave way to independent filmmaking and ushered in a handful of creative titans. Filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Brian De Palma laid the groundwork on which modern cinema was constructed, for better or worse. Stars such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Carrie Fisher, Sylvester Stallone, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Harrison Ford became household names, and the once tame cinematic landscape was tossed aside in favor of more complex character studies brought to life by naturalistic performances, raw visuals, and shocking violence.

Blockbuster films like "Star Wars" were just coming into existence and charted a unique course with enormous financial results, but smaller, more personal productions like "Rocky" and "Halloween" snuck between the larger tentpoles and captured the imagination of audiences. Indeed, the plethora of classic pictures populating the '70s is jaw-dropping, and we've done our best to craft a list highlighting our favorites.

So, without further ado, here are the 15 best movies of the 1970s.